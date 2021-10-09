Home  >  News

Pantawid ng Pag-ibig: Tulong hatid sa barangay sa Sampaloc, Maynila

Posted at Oct 09 2021 07:32 PM

Sa ayuda umaasa ang maraming pamilya sa Barangay 418 sa Sampaloc, Manila dahil sa kawalan ng hanapbuhay ngayong may pandemya. Para sa dagdag-suporta para sa kanila, isang organisasyon ang humiling ng tulong sa ABS-CBN Foundation. Nagpa-Patrol, Bernadette Sembrano. TV Patrol, Sabado, 9 Oktubre 2021. 

