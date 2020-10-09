Velasco promises House leadership ‘shared by all’

MANILA— Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco on Friday promised a different kind of leadership at the House of Representatives once his term-sharing deal with House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano is enforced and he assumes the chamber's helm.

Velasco, who has been asserting that the deal must be honored amid Cayetano's moves to delay, said the House would no longer be controlled by a few.

“Ang leadership sa Congress, nakaipit lang sa iilang tao, sa isang barkada (The leadership in Congress is confined within a few people, one clique)," Velasco said.

"I want a leadership that is not controlled by a few, but a leadership that is shared by all,” he said.

Velasco, in an interview with ANC’s Headstart on Friday, said he hopes to give lawmakers the opportunity to show their worth to the public.



“Ang gusto ko (what I want), we give opportunity to each and every congressman to show kung gaano siya kagaling para ma-hone ang kaniyang talents at mabalik respect sa kaniya (how good he/she is to hone his/her talents and to regain respect),” he said.

He said he would want a House that is very responsive to the needs of the people. He would also make sure to resolve inequalities in the distribution of projects in districts.

“I will always look at fair and equitable distribution ng opportunity and projects and programs sa mga distrito (in the districts). 'Yun ang aking (That's my) type of leadership,” he said.

ANC Headstart 9 October 2020