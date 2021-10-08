Watch more on iWantTFC

Hiniling ng pinuno ng United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights sa pamahalaan ng Pilipinas na ilabas na ang resulta ng drug war review ng Department of Justice para mabusisi. Sinegundahan ito ng ilang human rights groups sa bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, Mike Navallo. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 8 Oktubre 2021.