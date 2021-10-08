Home  >  News

UN body hininging ilabas na ang review ng DOJ sa 'war on drugs'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 08 2021 08:45 PM | Updated as of Oct 08 2021 09:21 PM

Hiniling ng pinuno ng United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights sa pamahalaan ng Pilipinas na ilabas na ang resulta ng drug war review ng Department of Justice para mabusisi. Sinegundahan ito ng ilang human rights groups sa bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, Mike Navallo. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 8 Oktubre 2021.

