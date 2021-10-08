Home > News UN body hininging ilabas na ang review ng DOJ sa 'war on drugs' ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 08 2021 08:45 PM | Updated as of Oct 08 2021 09:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Hiniling ng pinuno ng United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights sa pamahalaan ng Pilipinas na ilabas na ang resulta ng drug war review ng Department of Justice para mabusisi. Sinegundahan ito ng ilang human rights groups sa bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, Mike Navallo. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 8 Oktubre 2021. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: Drug war war on drugs UNHCR Department of Justice DOH Philippines Commission on Human Rights United Nations rights groups /video/news/10/08/21/karamihan-ng-covid-19-breakthrough-infections-mga-madalas-lumabas/news/10/08/21/why-robredo-is-running-as-an-independent-candidate/video/life/10/08/21/bayan-patroller-kaibigan-tandem-sa-gift-giving-sa-marinduque/video/news/10/08/21/nagpanggap-umanong-obispo-tiklo-sa-entrapment-ops/video/entertainment/10/08/21/raymund-marasigan-sumagot-sa-hiling-na-e-heads-reunion