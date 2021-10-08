LTO on Wheels bibiyahe sa PITX sa Okt. 9

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Aarangkada na ang one-stop shop ng Land Transportation Office (LTO) sa Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) sa Sabado para magbigay serbisyo sa mga motoristang kailangang mag-renew ng rehistro ng kanilang sasakyan.

“Gusto nating ipagbigay-alam sa ating mga kababayan na dito sa PITX magkakaraoon tayo ng LTO on Wheels bukas po simula alas-8 ng umaga hanggang alas-3 ng hapon,” pahayag ni Jayson Salvador, head ng corporate affairs and government relations ng PITX.

Ayon kay Salvador, layunin ng LTO on Wheels ang ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga Pilipino.

“Ongoing po itong programa namin every second Saturday ng buwan. Dahil doon sa mga quarantine restrictions, maraming nagsarang LTO kaya marami ang nabinbin na mga rehistro, renewal ng license ng mga kababayan natin,” paliwanag niya.

Dahil dito, malaki ang posibilidad na magsiksikan ang mga taong magtutungo sa LTO offices kaya naisip nilang dalhin sa PITX ang LTO on Wheels.

“Magiging one-stop shop ito. Hindi na nila kinakailangang pang kumuha ng emission testing sa labas o insurance. Lahat po ipo-provide na dito sa isang napakalawak at kumbinyenteng lugar kung saan may malawak na parking at hintayan po,” sabi niya.

Kasama sa serbisyong ibibigay ng LTO on Wheels ay ang mga sumusunod:

Motor vehicle registration renewal

Smoke emission

Third Party Insurance (TPL)

“Ang kailangan lang po 'yung lumang rehistro at 'yung sasakyan mismo para ma-check ang road worthiness at emission standard,” paalala niya.

- TeleRadyo 8 Oktubre 2021