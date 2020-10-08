'Wala, sarado Kongreso': Deputy Speaker Gonzales on possible House scenario on Oct. 14

MANILA - The camp of Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco had promised to take action if House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano does not relinquish his post on October 14, as agreed under a term-sharing deal.

But House Deputy Speaker Neptali Gonzales II on Thursday said any activity that would be done in Congress would be illegal since the session is currently suspended.

“Wala, sarado ang Kongreso, hindi ko alam,” said Gonzales, a Cayetano ally, when asked about the possible scenario come Oct. 14.

(Nothing, Congress is closed. I don't know.)



Cayetano on Tuesday moved to pass the 2021 national budget on second reading and also suspended sessions until Nov. 16, amid his wrangling with Velasco for the House leadership.

Several senators cautioned this would delay the passage of the budget and likely lead to a reenacted spending plan at the start of the new fiscal year.

“Sa legal natin pag-uusapan, session is suspended up to Nov. 13.

Any activity that will happen will be an illegal one kasi suspended kami. Ito 'yung desisyon ng plenaryo at the time… parang kudeta 'yan. Ano 'yan, papasok sila roon, sisirain nlila lahat… I really do not know how,” he said.

(Legally, session is suspended up to Nov. 13. Any activity that will happen will be an illegal one because sessions are suspended. This was the decision of the plenary at the time…that would be like a coup d'etat. They will go there and destroy everything… I really don’t know.)

Under the term-sharing agreement brokered by President Rodrigo Duterte last year, Cayetano was supposed to lead the House of Representatives for 15 months and Velasco for the remaining 21 months.

October 14 is the date set for the change in House leadership.

Cayetano offered to resign during the House plenary session last week, but allies moved to reject his offer and the plenary voted viva voce. A later nominal voting saw 184 lawmakers elect to keep him as Speaker.

-- TeleRadyo 8 October 2020