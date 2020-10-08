Palace: Online civil service exam doable, telcos must step up

A plan to conduct civil service exams online is feasible, Malacañang said Thursday, as it urged telecommunication firms to improve their service.

"Kaya po iyan. Kakayanin po natin iyan. Kung kinakailangan nating kalampagin ang mga telecoms company gagawin po natin iyan," Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque told reporters.

(That's possible. We can do that. If we needed, we will prod the telecoms company so we can do that.)

President Rodrigo Duterte in July said he would "close" all telecommunication providers and "expropriate" if services won't improve by December. He also told telcos to report local government units hampering the building of cell sites in the country.

"Wala na pong magiging dahilan ang telecoms company kung hindi nila ma-improve iyong ating telecoms facilities at connectivity," Roque said.

(There is no longer any reason for telecoms companies to fail to improve their facilities and connectivity.)

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) is mulling ways to shift its exams online as coronavirus infections continue to spread, an official said Wednesday.

Some 290,000 people were supposed to take the CSC pen-and-paper test in March, which was reset to 2021 due to the pandemic, said the commission.

The CSC has canceled all other written career service examinations for the rest of the year, it said in an advisory.