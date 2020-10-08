Palace 'humbled, inspired' by public approval of govt's COVID-19 response

Malacañang said Thursday it was "humbled" and "inspired to serve" over an opinion poll where majority of Filipinos said they were satisfied by the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Pilipinas, maraming salamat po sa binigay ninyong tiwala na naman sa ating Presidente,” Roque said in a televised press briefing. “We are humbled and we are further inspired to serve the Filipino people in this time of pandemic. Maraming, maraming salamat po.”

(Philippines, thank you very much for the trust you gave our President... Thank you very, very much.)

A Pulse Asia survey earlier released Thursday found that 84 percent of 1,200 respondents had a "positive opinion about the work done by the Duterte administration to control the spread of the novel coronavirus."

A separate survey released by the pollster on Monday showed that 91 percent of Filipinos approved of President Rodrigo Duterte's performance in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Philippines has the worst COVID-19 outbreak in Southeast Asia, based on the number of confirmed infections, which, as of Wednesday, stood at 329,637.

The active cases are 49,989, while the death toll is almost 6,000. The total number of recoveries is 273,723.

Last week, or eight months since logging its first COVID-19 case, the Philippines joined the 20 countries with the most number of coronavirus infections, according to a tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University.