Human rights groups disappointed with UNHRC resolution on PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 08 2020 10:49 PM

Human rights groups are disappointed with a United Nations Human Rights Council's resolution that stops short of launching a probe on alleged rights violations in the Philippines.

For Malacañang, the resolution shows that the council trusts institutions to handle the issue. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 8, 2020
 
