How to allay COVID-19 fears? Duterte stars in commercial, says Palace

President Rodrigo Duterte agreed to appear in a commercial campaign to allay fears over the novel coronavirus, Malacañang said Thursday, after a recent poll found that most Filipinos are scared of going to their workplace and the market during the pandemic.

About 77 percent of Filipinos consider it risky to go the grocery store and supermarket, while 65 percent said it was risky to go to work, according to the results of a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released Wednesday.

Asked how the Palace felt that Filipinos are fearful of their health, 6 months into the coronavirus lockdown, Presidential Spokesperson said: "Si Presidente, sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon pumayag na umappear sa isang commercial na ang mensahe: 'Ingat buhay para sa hanapbuhay.'"

(The President for the first time agreed to appear in a commercial with the message: Take care of your life for your livelihood.)

"Hangga't hindi po naaalis ang takot natin, hindi po magiging normal ang ating buhay dahil habang hindi tayo naghahanap-buhay, wala talaga tayong ikabubuhay," he added.

(As long as our fear remains, our lives will not return to normal because while we don't work, we don't have a means of livelihood.)

The Philippines has the worst COVID-19 outbreak in Southeast Asia, with 331,869 infections as of Thursday.

