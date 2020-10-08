Home  >  News

Duterte warns lawmakers: Resolve budget issues or I will do it for you

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 08 2020 10:45 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte issued a warning to lawmakers as the fate of the country's 2021 budget hangs in the balance.

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, meanwhile, explained what forced him to suspend the deliberations on the spending bill and why he is rejecting calls for a resumption of House sessions. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 8, 2020
