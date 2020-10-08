Home  >  News

DOH assures public of vaccine supply vs measles, polio

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 08 2020 10:51 PM

The Philippine health department assured the public of enough supply of measles vaccines amid warnings of a possible outbreak next year. While parents understand the need to have their children vaccinated, the threat of COVID-19 is making them think twice. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 8, 2020


 
