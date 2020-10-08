11 teachers in Isabela positive for COVID-19

MANILA - Eleven public school teachers in Ilagan City, Isabela have tested positive for COVID-19, Governor Rodito Albano said Thursday.

Speaking to ABS-CBN Teleradyo, Albano said the teachers were infected by a colleague who was sick with the novel coronavirus during a meeting.

"Hindi nila alam na may isang guro na positive pala at symptomatic. Nagkahawaan sila at tuloy-tuloy na," he said.

Allaying concerns on the teachers' condition, Albano said the teachers were only experiencing mild symptoms.

"Hindi naman life-threatening. Tuloy pa rin ang paggamot sa kanila," he said.

Due to surging coronavirus cases, Albano has placed Ilagan City under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) until Oct. 16 to stem the spread of the virus.

In a statement released Tuesday, Ilagan City Mayor Jay Diaz said COVID-19 cases in the city had reached 33.

"With a heavy heart, I would like to inform you that the cases of COVID-19 positive patients in the city has escalated to a number we didn't expect to happen," he said.

Diaz has issued an executive order placing 10 villages under total lockdown to curb the contagion. These are Bliss Village, Malalam, Naguilian Norte, Naguilian Sur, Baculud Centro Poblacion, Calamagui 1st, Calamagui 2nd, Santa Barbara and Baligatan.