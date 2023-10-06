Home > News PH airports on heightened alert following bomb threats Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 07 2023 02:46 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine commercial airports are on heightened alert after a bomb threat is sent to the country's chief air traffic controller. The World Tonight, ANC, October 6, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight airport security bomb threat bomb joke NAIA CAAP