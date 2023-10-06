Home  >  News

PH airports on heightened alert following bomb threats

Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 07 2023 02:46 AM

Philippine commercial airports are on heightened alert after a bomb threat is sent to the country's chief air traffic controller. The World Tonight, ANC, October 6, 2023
