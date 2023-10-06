PCG footage shows China ship's 'dangerous maneuver' during resupply mission

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Friday released additional footage of what it described as the "dangerous maneuver" of a China ship that came as close as one meter to a Philippine vessel, during its resupply mission to troops stationed at Ayungin Shoal on October 4.

According to PCG, their ships and indigenous boats were blocked nine times and shadowed three times during the mission.

The PCG ships were just eight nautical miles away from BRP Sierra Madre when they encountered aggressive maneuvers from the China Coast Guard and the Chinese Maritime Militia.

During the mission, the PCG recorded an alarming incident wherein a China Coast Guard vessel came within a meter of a PCG vessel, specifically the BRP Sindangan, which was carrying several journalists.

The commanding officer of BRP Sindangan responded swiftly by stopping the engine to prevent a collision while the Chinese vessel slowed down. Both sides took photographs of the encounter.

FULL STORY: