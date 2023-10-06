Home  >  News

Pag-asa island fisherfolk decry foreign fishing vessels in West PH Sea

Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 07 2023 02:43 AM

Filipino fisherfolk in Pag-asa Island appeal to Philippine government officials to address the intimidation they face from Chinese coast guards and militia vessels. The World Tonight, ANC, October 6, 2023
