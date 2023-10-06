Home > News Pag-asa island fisherfolk decry foreign fishing vessels in West PH Sea Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 07 2023 02:43 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Filipino fisherfolk in Pag-asa Island appeal to Philippine government officials to address the intimidation they face from Chinese coast guards and militia vessels. The World Tonight, ANC, October 6, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Philippine Coast Guard Bajo de Masinloc Scarborough Shoal West Philippine Sea fishermen