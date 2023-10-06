Home  >  News

Locsin observes China's 'dangerous maneuvers' during Ayungin resupply mission

Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 07 2023 02:36 AM

Dangerous Chinese maneuvers against the Philippine Coast Guard were seen first hand by Philippine Special Envoy to China Teodoro "Teddyboy" Locsin, Jr. after he joined the resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre last Wednesday. The World Tonight, ANC, October 6, 2023
