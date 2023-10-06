Home > News Locsin observes China's 'dangerous maneuvers' during Ayungin resupply mission Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 07 2023 02:36 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Dangerous Chinese maneuvers against the Philippine Coast Guard were seen first hand by Philippine Special Envoy to China Teodoro "Teddyboy" Locsin, Jr. after he joined the resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre last Wednesday. The World Tonight, ANC, October 6, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight China Philippines West Philippine Sea WPS Beijing South China Sea Teddyboy Locsin Teodoro Locsin BRP Sierra Madre Ayungin shoal