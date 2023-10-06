Home  >  News

Court clears Palparan, others over kidnapping, torture of 2 farmers

Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 07 2023 02:45 AM

A Malolos City Regional Trial Court on Friday acquitted retired Major General Jovito Palparan Jr. and three other accused in the kidnapping and torture of farmer brothers Raymond and Reynaldo Manalo in 2006 and 2007. The World Tonight, ANC, October 6, 2023
