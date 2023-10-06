Home > News Court clears Palparan, others over kidnapping, torture of 2 farmers Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 07 2023 02:45 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A Malolos City Regional Trial Court on Friday acquitted retired Major General Jovito Palparan Jr. and three other accused in the kidnapping and torture of farmer brothers Raymond and Reynaldo Manalo in 2006 and 2007. The World Tonight, ANC, October 6, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Jovito Palparan Palparan Malolos Bulacan RTC court acquittal