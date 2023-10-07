Home > News 80,000 individuals yet to return to Marawi City years after the war: group ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 07 2023 01:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC MANILA — Nearly 6 years since the Marawi Siege, displaced residents in the most affected areas are still hoping that the government would follow through with their promise to uplift their lives and help their situation go back to normal. Some internally displaced Maranaos said aside from being considered “bakwits,” their situation since the battle has dragged on without any transitional justice in sight. Job Manahan reports from Marawi City. ANC Dateline Philippines, October 7, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo, regions Read More: Marawi City Marawi Marawi siege regions regional news