MANILA — Nearly 6 years since the Marawi Siege, displaced residents in the most affected areas are still hoping that the government would follow through with their promise to uplift their lives and help their situation go back to normal.

Some internally displaced Maranaos said aside from being considered “bakwits,” their situation since the battle has dragged on without any transitional justice in sight.

Job Manahan reports from Marawi City. ANC Dateline Philippines, October 7, 2023