Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Philippines' first hospital dedicated to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) needs around additional 200 nurses, its administrator said Friday.

Dr. Dante Dator, administrator of the OFW hospital in San Fernando, Pampanga, said its most significant challenge is how to augment its workforce.

"May panawagan po kami sa tulong ng Department of Labor [and Employment] na maglathala na kukuha kami ng nurses na mga hanggang 200 po ang kailangan namin," Dator told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We are seeking the help of the Department of Labor and Employment to inform the public that we need up to around 200 nurses.)

The hospital has 52 nurses, including 25 who are former OFWs, Dator said. The facility interviews applicants almost every week, he said.

"Sa katunayan kahapon 16 po 'yung in-interview. Doon sa 16 na 'yon 4 po dating OFW," he said.

(In fact, yesterday we interviewed 16 applicants. And 4 of them are former OFWs.)

The 100-bed hospital, which opened in May, offers free services to OFWs and their dependents.

—TeleRadyo, 7 October 2022