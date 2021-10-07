Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Malaki ang posibilidad na maparalisa ang mga ospital sa bansa sakaling magtuloy-tuloy ang pagreresign ng mga healthcare worker tulad ng mga nurse lalo na sa gitna ng COVID-19 pandemic.

Sa panayam sa TeleRadyo Huwebes ng umaga, sinabi ni Dr. Jose Rene de Grano, pangulo ng Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines (PHAPI) na nagreresign ang ilang mga healthcare worker para magtrabaho sa abroad na may mas malaking alok ng sahod na hindi naman aniya kayang tapatan ng mga ospital sa Pilipinas.

“Naghihintay na lang po siguro ng ticket papunta ng abroad. Prediction ko nga po in the next 6 months talagang halos mapaparalyze na ating mga ospital dahil sa kakulangan,” ayon kay De Grano.

Ramdam aniya ang kakulangan sa manpower sa tuwing magdedeklara ang mga ospital ng full capacity.

“Depende sa healthcare workers na available sa hospitals kung sasabihin nila na maluwag yung ospital. Kung konti ang healthcare workers, kahit may bakanteng mga kama, sasabihin ng mga hospital na punuan pa rin sila,” pahayag ni De Grano.

Bukod umano sa mga nagresign ay may mga healthcare worker din ang tinatamaan ng sakit.

“Ang mga kakulangan natin registered nurses. Ang problema wala namang bagong mga nurses, walang gumagraduate. We’re trying na yung nursing aide na kaya, tuturuan natin, ite-train at siya ang magfi-fill up doon sa kakulangan ng ating mga nurses. At least man lang maka-augment sa kakulangan natin sa nurses,” sabi niya.

Isa rin sa dahilan ng pagbibitaw sa pwesto ng mga healthcare worker ay ang naantalang pagbibigay ng ipinangako sa kanilang mga benepisyo.

- TeleRadyo 7 Oktubre 2021