Home  >  News

Senators warn of reenacted budget in 2021 amid House leadership dispute

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 07 2020 10:49 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Senators warn of the possibility of a reenacted budget in 2021 after the House of Representatives suspended its session for a month without transmitting the spending bill to the upper chamber.

But the House speaker, whose chamber is grappling with a leadership crisis, guarantees the passage of next year's pending bill will not be delayed. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 7, 2020
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   House of Representatives   2021 budget   reenacted 2020 budget   House Speakership   Alan Peter Cayetano   Lord Allan Velasco  