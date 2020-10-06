Philippine Airlines yet to notify labor dept of latest layoffs: Bello

MANILA - The Philippine Airlines has yet to notify the labor department of its latest retrenchment of some 2,000 employees, the agency's chief said Wednesday.

The flag carrier last notified the agency of the layoff of some 180 workers in March, Labor Secretary Silvestro Bello said.

https://news.abs-cbn.com/business/10/06/20/higit-2000-empleyado-sapul-sa-panibagong-pal-retrenchment

"Itong nababanggit na 2,400 vinerify ko po sa ating regional office wala naman pong notice," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(I verified the supposed layoff of some 2,400 with our regional office, there was no notice by PAL.)

"Kapag meron silang tanggalin i-notify nila ang DOLE, ibigay ang pangalan at notify ang DOLE. It will take effect after 1-month notice. May proseso po yan."

(If they will remove workers, they should notify and give the names to DOLE. It will take effect after 1-month notice. It has a process.)

The agency has also not received any notifications from airlines AirAsia and Cebu Pacific, Bello said.

The labor chief, meantime, said there would be more jobs in the retail sector as the holidays approach.