Lawmaker urges VP Duterte: Focus on education, not confidential funds

A progressive lawmaker is urging Vice President Sara Duterte to give up her pursuit of confidential funds and focus instead on her mandate as Education Secretary and improve the quality of education.

ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro was reacting to Duterte's statement that those who oppose confidential funds also oppose peace and is an enemy of the state.

"Kung sino man kumokontra sa confidential funds ay kumokontra sa kapayapaan. Kung sino ang kumokontra sa kapayapaan ay kalaban ng bayan," Duterte said during a speech in Butuan City on Wednesday.

In response, Castro said Duterte seemed to be insinuating that she can no longer be questioned about how she will be spending her funds or be labeled an enemy of the state.

"Ibigi sabihin nito na hindi na natin siyang pwedeng matanong on accountability and transparency. Parang hindi siya makakakilos ng walang confidential funds for peace and order, national development and other related to her program," she said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

"Dismayado ako sa ganitong pahayag, parang ill advised. Ayaw niya talagang bitawan ang confidential funds despite the statements she can live without it," she added.

She said that if the vice-president is for peace and order, she does not need confidential funds "kasi nagagawa naman 'yan ng ibat-ibang mga leader kahit nung panahon ni Vice-President Leni Robredo."

"I give up niya na 'yun kasi hindi naman mandate ng kanyang opisina 'yung sinasabing surveillance, paniniktik. Magfocus siya sa mga problema natin sa education," she said.

The Office of the Vice-President and Department of Education, both headed by Vice President Sara Duterte, are requesting a combined P650 million in confidential funds for 2024.

The OVP has been the subject of intense interpellations at the House over its P125 million confidential fund in 2022, which was released to the agency in December 2022.

The Commission on Audit noted that the OVP spent the money in 11 days.

Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co earlier said the confidential and intelligence funds sought by the OVP and DepEd are among those to be realigned to other government agencies involved in security and intelligence work.

Castro said lawmakers must monitor the proposed realignment up to the bicam panel.