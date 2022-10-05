Home > News Several NCR areas yet to reach target for booster coverage ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 06 2022 04:17 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Several areas in the National Capital Region have yet to reach the government’s target for COVID-19 booster coverage. The health department, meanwhile, urged local governments to continue providing incentives to convince people to get jabbed. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 5, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight NCR National Capital Region COVID-19 coronavirus vaccination booster shots /overseas/10/06/22/lebanese-lawmaker-frees-8500-in-trapped-bank-deposits/spotlight/10/06/22/goal-of-ending-extreme-poverty-by-2030-out-of-reach-world-bank/entertainment/10/06/22/alec-baldwin-reaches-settlement-over-rust-death/overseas/10/06/22/putin-says-war-to-stabilize-ukraine-presses-counterattack/news/10/06/22/remulla-to-un-rights-body-ph-justice-reforming-under-marcos