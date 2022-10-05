Home  >  News

Several NCR areas yet to reach target for booster coverage

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2022 04:17 AM

Several areas in the National Capital Region have yet to reach the government’s target for COVID-19 booster coverage. The health department, meanwhile, urged local governments to continue providing incentives to convince people to get jabbed. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 5, 2022
