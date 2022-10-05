Home  >  News

Several names eyed for Marcos’ next press secretary

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2022 01:10 AM

At least four names are reportedly on the list to become President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s next press secretary. Meanwhile, a lawmaker seeks a better vetting process for Cabinet officials in the wake of the resignations of several Marcos appointees. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 5, 2022
