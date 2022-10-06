Home > News House lawmakers reallocate over P77-B in proposed 2023 budget ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 06 2022 11:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine House lawmakers have reworked the P5.2 trillion 2023 national budget by reallocating the budget for some agencies and transferring them to more urgent programs and expenses such as the health and education sectors. Some of the confidential and intelligence funds, however, remain untouched. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 6, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight House of Representatives proposed 2023 budget national budget 2023 national budget /video/business/10/07/22/ph-shares-snap-3-day-winning-streak/video/spotlight/10/07/22/remulla-says-reforms-underway-in-ph-justice-system/video/news/10/06/22/marcos-eyes-ph-as-agricultural-resource-hub/video/business/10/06/22/number-of-jobless-filipinos-rises-to-268-million/video/news/10/06/22/marcos-hinimok-na-magtalaga-na-ng-bagong-doh-chief