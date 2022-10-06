Home  >  News

House lawmakers reallocate over P77-B in proposed 2023 budget

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2022 11:58 PM

Philippine House lawmakers have reworked the P5.2 trillion 2023 national budget by reallocating the budget for some agencies and transferring them to more urgent programs and expenses such as the health and education sectors.

Some of the confidential and intelligence funds, however, remain untouched. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 6, 2022
