Watch more News on iWantTFC

MAYNILA—Las Piñas City Police on Wednesday released dash cam videos from the vehicle of slain broadcaster Percival Mabasa, as it said it has uncovered lead in his killing.

The police said the dash cam of Mabasa, more popularly known as Percy Lapid, could help in identifying the gunmen. The footage recovered showed the motorcycle used in the ambush.

Based on the footage, the gunmen went to Mabasa's side of his vehicle before gunshots were heard. They were seen fleeing the scene in the video.

The front view of the dash cam showed Mabasa's car hitting a vehicle in front of its after gunshots were heard.

Authorities said they are reviewing additional CCTV footage wherein the gunmen were seen following Mabasa into a village in Las Piñas.

Meanwhile, businessman and lawyer Alex Lopez has offered a reward to anyone who can provide information about the killing and the killers.

The Presidential Task Force in Media Scrutiny has also coordinated with the PNP on Mabasa's cases. The PTFMS said his killing might be "work-related".

Mabasa, a veteran radio commentator, was known as critic of the Duterte and Marcos Jr. administrations. — With a report by Nico Bagsic, ABS-CBN News