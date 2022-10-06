Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Commission on Election (Comelec) said Thursday it would test a scheme in which voters could register in malls, even if these are located outside their area of residence.

The "Register Anywhere" scheme's pilot test is set in Metro Manila, said Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco.

"Ipa-pilot test po natin sa National Capital Region muna, na kahit na saang munisipyo ka nakatira basta may natiyempuhan kang registration, kahit saang mall po, mayroon pong booth doon na 'Register Anywhere', doon ka po manunumpa, doon ka magpi-fill up, doon kukuhanin ang fingerprint at biometrics mo, at ipoproseso ang registration," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We will pilot test it in the National Capital Region first. No matter where you live, as long as you come across a voter registration hub, no matter where the mall is located, there is a Register Anywhere booth where you could take your oath, fill up forms, and have your fingerprints and biometrics taken, and your registration processed.)

The Comelec will then forward the registration data to the voter's area of residence, he said.

"Hanggat maaari po sana, pinaliliit natin yung inconvenience para mas normal po na ma-integrate sa buhay natin yung halalan. Kaya nga po lahat ng proyekto namin ngayon inilalapit po natin sa bayan, pati yung mall registration at ito nga po, ito pong 'Register Anywhere' na system," the official said.



(As much as possible, we are reducing inconveniences so we can integrate election processes into our lives. We are bringing our projects closer to the people, like our mall registration and the "Register Anywhere" system.)

"Ito po ay advent ng technology po kasi. Dati po kasi hindi pa capable ang Comelec na gawin ito, yung mga migration ng data. But right now with the infrastructure in place, mas kaya na po namin, mas mapadali na po namin at napapatunayan po namin na magiging compliant pa rin kami sa batas," he added.

(This is due to the advent of technology. Before, we weren't able to handle the migration of data. But right now with the infrastructure in place, we are more capable and we can do it more easily, while still remaining compliant with the law.)

— TeleRadyo, 6 October 2022