Home  >  News

PatrolPH

Ex-Pharmally exec Mago papayagang manatili sa Kamara kahit tapos na ang imbestigasyon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2021 07:51 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Papayagang manatili sa Kamara nang hanggang 2 buwan ang dating opisyal ng Pharmally na si Krizle Mago. Ito'y kahit pa tinapos na ng Kamara ang kanilang sariling imbestigasyon sa transaksiyon ng kompanya sa gobyerno. Nagpa-Patrol, Zandro Ochona. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 6 Oktubre 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Kamara   House of Representatives   Krizle Mago   Pharmally   Pharmally investigation   Covid-19   Covid-19 supplies   Michael Aglipay   Senado  