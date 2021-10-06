Home  >  News

Lacson, Sotto file COCs for 2022 Philippine elections

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2021 10:33 PM

The presidential tandem of Philippine senators Panfilo Lacson and Vicente Sotto III also formalized their candidacies.

Meanwhile, a former Quezon City mayor and a former public works secretary are joining the senatorial race. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 6, 2021
