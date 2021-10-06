Home  >  News

Ex-Pharmally exec Mago to stay under House custody

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2021 10:44 PM

A lower House panel warned it will still hold accountable personalities linked to questionable government purchases of pandemic supplies.

One of those personalities, who recanted her previous Senate testimony, will remain in the custody of the House of Representatives. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 6, 2021
