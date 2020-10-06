Roque thanks Boracay lifeguard for saving him

Tourists should visit Boracay to help its workers get back their livelihood, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Tuesday, as he shared that he had to be rescued by a lifeguard in his recent trip to the resort island.

Roque, who held a press briefing from Boracay on Monday, said he swam for an hour and a half there but "not by choice."

"Napakakalma ng alon, langoy lang ako nang langoy, hindi ko nararamdaman iyong current, napakalayo ko na," he told TeleRadyo. "Ini-save ako ng lifeguard. Maraming salamat sa lifeguard."

(The waves were so calm, I kept swimming. I did not feel the current and did not notice that I was already very far from the beach. I was saved by a lifeguard. Thank you to the lifeguard.)

Boracay on Oct. 1 reopened to tourists from across the country after initially welcoming only travelers from Western Visayas.

The resort island last year closed for 6 months to give way to a rehabilitation of its sewage system. It reopened in October 2019, only to be shuttered again by the pandemic last March.

Less than 5 percent of Boracay's 30,000 tourist workers have gotten their livelihood back, said Roque.

"Kung hindi po tayo bibisita sa Boracay, number one mama-miss natin iyong world’s best tropical beach at number 2, wala pong hanapbuhay ang mga taga-Boracay," he said.

(If we do not visit Boracay, number one, we will miss the world’s best tropical beach and number 2, the people there will have no work.)

TeleRadyo, Oct. 6, 2020