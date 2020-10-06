Roque thanks Boracay lifeguard for saving him
Posted at Oct 06 2020 11:43 AM | Updated as of Oct 06 2020 12:19 PM
Tourists should visit Boracay to help its workers get back their livelihood, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Tuesday, as he shared that he had to be rescued by a lifeguard in his recent trip to the resort island.
Roque, who held a press briefing from Boracay on Monday, said he swam for an hour and a half there but "not by choice."
"Napakakalma ng alon, langoy lang ako nang langoy, hindi ko nararamdaman iyong current, napakalayo ko na," he told TeleRadyo. "Ini-save ako ng lifeguard. Maraming salamat sa lifeguard."
(The waves were so calm, I kept swimming. I did not feel the current and did not notice that I was already very far from the beach. I was saved by a lifeguard. Thank you to the lifeguard.)
Boracay on Oct. 1 reopened to tourists from across the country after initially welcoming only travelers from Western Visayas.
The resort island last year closed for 6 months to give way to a rehabilitation of its sewage system. It reopened in October 2019, only to be shuttered again by the pandemic last March.
Less than 5 percent of Boracay's 30,000 tourist workers have gotten their livelihood back, said Roque.
"Kung hindi po tayo bibisita sa Boracay, number one mama-miss natin iyong world’s best tropical beach at number 2, wala pong hanapbuhay ang mga taga-Boracay," he said.
(If we do not visit Boracay, number one, we will miss the world’s best tropical beach and number 2, the people there will have no work.)
