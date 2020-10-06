PUV drivers sa Baseco Compound, isasailalim sa mass testing

MAYNILA - Magsasagawa ng mass testing para sa mga driver ng public utility vehicles sa Baseco Compound Martes ng umaga sa gitna ng tumaas na bilang ng COVID-19 cases sa bansa.

Ayon sa ulat, ito ang unang pagkakataon na swab testing ang gagawin ng local government units sa mass testing.

Nauna nang nakapagtayo si Manila Mayor Isko Moreno at ang Department of Health ng rapid testing center na drive through sa Quirino Grandstand sa Luneta at sa tapat ng City Hall.

Nakapila na ngayon ang mga jeepney, tricycle, at PUV drivers dahil sila ang unang prayoridad sa Baseco Compound.

Ayon sa LGU, ang mga machine na gagamitin para magproseso ng mga swab test ay galing sa DOH at Department of Budget and Management habang ang operational cost o gastos ay sasagutin ng lokal na pamahalaan.

Ni-require ng LGU na maisalang muna sa swab test ang mga PUV driver bago sila magbalik-pasada.

-- TeleRadyo, 6 Oktubre 2020