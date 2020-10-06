Palace to DOH: Distribute P2.4-B 'idle, near-expiry' meds

President Rodrigo Duterte has instructed the Deaprtment of Health to distribute some P2.4 billion in "idle" and "near-expiry" medicines, Malacañang said Tuesday.

The agency has medicines worth P30 million that have expired, P1.2 billion that were “overstock, slow-moving or idle”, and P1.2 billion that are near expiry, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, citing information from DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Ang mandato po ng Presidente sa DOH, lalong-lalo na iyong mag-e-expire na, paki distribute na po nang hindi masayang at iyong mga overstock at slow-moving naman po, ilabas na po natin sa ating mga warehouse nang magamit ng ating taumbayan," he told reporters.

(The mandate of the President for the DOH, especially for medicines that will almost expire, is to distribute these so that they would not go to waste. Overstock or slow-moving medicines should be taken out of our warehouses so that the public can use them.)

Watch Roque's remarks here.

Oct. 6, 2020