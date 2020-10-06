Home  >  News

Palace: Duterte only wanted attention for crime fight when he claimed killing druggies

Posted at Oct 06 2020 05:34 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte only wanted to "generate attention and discussion" about his anti-narcotics drive when he claimed that he had killed drug suspects, Malacañang said Tuesday. 

Duterte "was speaking from the heart" when he said on Monday that he "never, never" killed anyone, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"Ang mga pulitiko, may sasabihin iyan because they know patok. Pero mayroon din silang mga sinasabi na alam nilang ito ang pawang katotohanan," Roque told reporters. 

