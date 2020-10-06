Palace congratulates DepEd for 'beating' coronavirus pandemic

Malacañang on Tuesday congratulated the Department of Education "for beating the destroyer" coronavirus pandemic after re-opening the school year this week.

"Congratulations, Secretary Briones. Congratulations to the Deped family and to the entire Philippines dahil nagwagi po tayo laban sa COVID nang tayo po ay nagbukas ng klase kahapon.

(We won in the fight against COVID when we opened classes yesterday.)

“Congratulations for beating the destroyer, COVID-19,” he added.

Watch Briones and Roque's remarks here.

