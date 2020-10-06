Home  >  News

Palace congratulates DepEd for 'beating' coronavirus pandemic

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2020 02:39 PM

Malacañang on Tuesday congratulated the Department of Education "for beating the destroyer" coronavirus pandemic after re-opening the school year this week. 

"Congratulations, Secretary Briones. Congratulations to the Deped family and to the entire Philippines dahil nagwagi po tayo laban sa COVID nang tayo po ay nagbukas ng klase kahapon. 

(We won in the fight against COVID when we opened classes yesterday.)

“Congratulations for beating the destroyer, COVID-19,” he added. 

Oct. 6, 2020 
