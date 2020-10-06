Law enforcement agencies vow to comply with Duterte order to destroy seized illegal drugs
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 06 2020 09:48 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Rodrigo Duterte, Philippine National Police, illegal drugs, Duterte war on drugs
- /video/sports/10/06/20/ph-yet-to-settle-p387-m-to-sea-games-2019-service-providers
- /overseas/10/06/20/finlands-covid-19-cases-hit-new-daily-record
- /video/business/10/06/20/transport-costs-hit-highest-level-since-november-2018
- /news/10/06/20/philippines-crucial-pandemic-budget-becomes-victim-in-latest-house-drama-some-solons-lament
- /business/10/06/20/imf-chief-says-global-economy-less-dire-but-long-climb-ahead