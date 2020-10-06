Home  >  News

Law enforcement agencies vow to comply with Duterte order to destroy seized illegal drugs

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2020 09:48 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Philippine law enforcement agencies are ready to comply with President Rodrigo Duterte's order to destroy seized illegal drugs in one week. But the Philippine National Police admitted it will be a challenge. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 6, 2020
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Rodrigo Duterte   Philippine National Police   illegal drugs   Duterte war on drugs  