Grade 8 student inako ang pagtuturo sa batang kapatid

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2020 07:54 PM

Sa kagustuhang makapag-aral ang nakababatang kapatid, nangako ang isang Grade 8 student na siya na ang magtuturo sa kapatid niyang Grade 1, gamit ang module na ipinamahagi ng paaralan. Nagpa-Patrol, Chiara Zambrano. TV Patrol, Martes, 6 Oktubre 2020

