Duterte sets full Cabinet meeting on economy, transport woes

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

President Rodrigo Duterte on Oct. 12 will meet his whole Cabinet on how to rescue the economy from recession and address problems on mass transportation, his spokesperson said Tuesday.

Duterte called for the meeting after Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua on Monday night briefed him on higher hunger incidence and malnourishment in the country, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"Ito po ang dahilan niya bakit hinikayat niya (Chua) ang buong gobyerno na buksan pa lalo ang ating ekonomiya. At importante na bigyan ng katugunan ‘yung kawalan ng transportasyon,” Roque said in an online briefing.

(This is why he urged the government to further open our economy. And it is important to address the lack of transportation.)

“Ito po ang dahilan kung bakit nagpatawag po ang Presidente ng full Cabinet meeting sa susunod na Lunes po, alas-4 ng hapon upang i-discuss pa ang mga opsyon na buksan ang ekonomiya at bigyan ng kasagutan ang kawalan ng transportasyon,” he added.

(This is why the President called for a Cabinet meeting next Monday, 4 p.m.)

Watch Roque's remarks here.

Oct. 6, 2020