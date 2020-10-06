Home  >  News

Cayetano speeds up passage of 2021 budget amid speakership row with Velasco

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2020 09:45 PM

The House of Representatives suspended sessions until November, weeks after the anticipated showdown for the Speakership. 

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano also speeds up the passage of the 2021 budget to prove that he is not holding it hostage as alleged by his rival, Congressman Lord Allan Velasco. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 6, 2020
