Watch more on iWantTFC

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said the dip in approval ratings of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and other top government officials, including the senator, is a "wake-up call" for the chief executive to revamp his Cabinet.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, October 4, Zubiri emphasized that Marcos Jr. should "crack the whip," adding that he intends to personally suggest to the president to replace several Cabinet members.

"Ang suggestion ko sa pangulo is to crack the whip with his Cabinet, lalo na 'yung poorly performing members, na imbes na tumulong, ay lalong napiperwisyo ang pangulo... Dapat may mapapalitan tayo na opisyales na sa tingin ko ay 'di gumagalaw, 'di umaaksyon," he said.