Gloomy weather ahead as Jenny intensifies: PAGASA

Watch more on iWantTFC

Majority of Luzon will experience gloomy weather Thursday due to the enhanced southwest monsoon and the effects of typhoon Jenny, weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the typhoon has further intensified and has passed very close to Orchid Island near southern Taiwan.

Packing 175 kph winds and 215 kph gusts, the center of the eye of the typhoon was estimated based on all available data at 140 km North Northwest of Itbayat, Batanes.

It is forecast to make landfall over the southern portion of Taiwan Thursday morning and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility later today.

PAGASA weather forecaster Rhea Torres said rainbands will mostly affect Batanes while the enhanced southwest monsoon could bring heavy rains to Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro as well as the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.

Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 3 remains hoisted over Batanes, with forecast accumulated rainfall of 100-200 mm expected today.

Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 2 is hoisted over the northern portion of Babuyan Islands while TCWS No. 1 is hoisted over the rest of Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Lal-Lo, Camalaniugan, Pamplona, Claveria, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Allacapan, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Lasam, Gattaran), the northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Pudtol, Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Burgos, Pagudpud, Bacarra, Adams, Pasuquin, Carasi, Dumalneg, Laoag City).