Chinese Coast Guard conducts dangerous maneuvers vs PH vessels in latest resupply mission ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 05 2023 08:11 AM The Chinese Coast Guard have again performed dangerous manuevers against Philippine Coast Guard vessels during a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre on Wednesday. A video released by the office of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri showed a Chinese ship cutting through the path of a Philippine Coast Guard vessel in Ayungin Shoal. Ayungin Shoal lies 105 nautical miles (194 kilometers) west of the Palawan province in the Philippines, and is within the country's 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone. Maritime security expert Ray Powell said 2 Chinese militia ships, the Qiong Sansha Yu 00008 and 00231, passed within a few meters of the BRP Sindangan and the BRP Cabra, both Parola-class vessels of the PCG. He noted that at least 2 other Chinese Coast Guard vessels - 5201 and 21551 - "remained AIS-dark but were likely in the area and involved." AIS stands for automatic identification system, which is used to track transceivers on ships. UPDATE: 🇵🇭BRP Cabra & Sindangan now moving away from the shoal. Closest approach was ~16km. Harassment & dangerous maneuvers by 🇨🇳PRC ships--esp. by Qiong Sansha Yu 00008, which crossed within a few meters of Cabra, and by 00231 which passed within a few meters of Sindangan. https://t.co/k6YqpQeBmo pic.twitter.com/iCPZfrdoeL — Ray Powell (@GordianKnotRay) October 4, 2023 In an interview, Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG's spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said the videos provide a "bird's eye view of the resupply mission", which was carried out successfully despite the Chinese blockade. China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, despite a 2016 international court ruling that its stance has no legal basis. With Agence France-Presse