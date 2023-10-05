Watch more on iWantTFC

The Chinese Coast Guard have again performed dangerous manuevers against Philippine Coast Guard vessels during a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre on Wednesday.

A video released by the office of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri showed a Chinese ship cutting through the path of a Philippine Coast Guard vessel in Ayungin Shoal.

Ayungin Shoal lies 105 nautical miles (194 kilometers) west of the Palawan province in the Philippines, and is within the country's 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone.

Maritime security expert Ray Powell said 2 Chinese militia ships, the Qiong Sansha Yu 00008 and 00231, passed within a few meters of the BRP Sindangan and the BRP Cabra, both Parola-class vessels of the PCG.

He noted that at least 2 other Chinese Coast Guard vessels - 5201 and 21551 - "remained AIS-dark but were likely in the area and involved."

AIS stands for automatic identification system, which is used to track transceivers on ships.

UPDATE: 🇵🇭BRP Cabra & Sindangan now moving away from the shoal. Closest approach was ~16km.

Harassment & dangerous maneuvers by 🇨🇳PRC ships--esp. by Qiong Sansha Yu 00008, which crossed within a few meters of Cabra, and by 00231 which passed within a few meters of Sindangan. https://t.co/k6YqpQeBmo pic.twitter.com/iCPZfrdoeL — Ray Powell (@GordianKnotRay) October 4, 2023

Powell said at least 12 Chinese militia ships were deployed to enforce the blockade.

In an interview, Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG's spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said the videos provide a "bird's eye view of the resupply mission", which was carried out successfully despite the Chinese blockade.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, despite a 2016 international court ruling that its stance has no legal basis. With Agence France-Presse