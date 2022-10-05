Special task group binuo para tutukan ang pagpaslang kay Percy Lapid
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 05 2022 07:53 PM | Updated as of Oct 05 2022 07:54 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol, TV Patrol Top
- /sports/10/05/22/pumaren-hails-la-salle-guards-for-stepping-up-for-nelle
- /entertainment/10/05/22/heart-evangelista-has-fun-cameo-on-bling-empire
- /video/news/10/05/22/4-pangalan-lumutang-bilang-posibleng-press-secretary
- /video/news/10/05/22/mataas-na-singil-sa-kuryente-ng-batelec-1-inireklamo
- /sports/10/05/22/mma-miado-seeks-to-extend-streak-vs-dangerous-aussie