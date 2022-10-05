Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Special task group binuo para tutukan ang pagpaslang kay Percy Lapid

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 05 2022 07:53 PM | Updated as of Oct 05 2022 07:54 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Tiniyak ng Philippine National Police ang masusing imbestigasyon sa kaso ng pagpaslang ng veteran broadcaster na si Percival Mabasa o Percy Lapid. Ayon sa pulisya, malaki ang posibilidad na may kinalaman sa trabaho bilang isang mamamahayag ang dahilan ng pagpaslang sa biktima. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeck Batallones. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 5 Oktubre 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Percival Mabasa   Percy Lapid   krimen   Philippine National Police   DILG   Benhur Abalos  