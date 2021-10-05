Home  >  News

Senators blast Duterte memo barring Cabinet members from hearings

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 05 2021 11:06 PM

Philippine senators slammed President Rodrigo Duterte's order barring Cabinet officials from attending their hearings on the government's pandemic purchases from Pharmally Pharmaceuticals.

The lawmakers also confronted a former Pharmally official from backtracking on her damning testimony. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 5, 2021
 
