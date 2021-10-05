More local gov't officials seek re-election
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 05 2021 10:39 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, COC, certificate of candidacy, Francis Zamora, Joy Belmonte, reelection, Halalan 2022, 2022 elections
- /video/news/10/05/21/duterte-warns-election-saboteurs
- /video/news/10/05/21/son-of-late-dictator-marcos-to-run-for-president
- /entertainment/10/05/21/director-chito-s-roo-envisions-gritty-real-darna-series
- /news/10/05/21/pnp-needs-32000-more-body-cameras
- /news/10/05/21/p55-m-worth-of-shabu-seized-in-manila-7-arrested