Lehitimo at hindi ilegal - iyan ang sagot ni Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade sa lumabas na report ng Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism tungkol sa pagmamay-aring offshore company na hindi nakasaad sa kaniyang Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth. Nagpa-Patrol, Willard Cheng. TV Patrol, Martes, 5 Oktubre 2021.