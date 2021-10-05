Home  >  News

'Lehitimo, di ilegal': Tugade dinepensahan ang offshore investments

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 05 2021 08:26 PM

Lehitimo at hindi ilegal - iyan ang sagot ni Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade sa lumabas na report ng Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism tungkol sa pagmamay-aring offshore company na hindi nakasaad sa kaniyang Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth. Nagpa-Patrol, Willard Cheng. TV Patrol, Martes, 5 Oktubre 2021. 

