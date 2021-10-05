Home > News 'Lehitimo, di ilegal': Tugade dinepensahan ang offshore investments ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 05 2021 08:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Lehitimo at hindi ilegal - iyan ang sagot ni Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade sa lumabas na report ng Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism tungkol sa pagmamay-aring offshore company na hindi nakasaad sa kaniyang Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth. Nagpa-Patrol, Willard Cheng. TV Patrol, Martes, 5 Oktubre 2021. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: Arthur Tugade SALN Statement of Assets Liabilities and Net Worth DOTR Department of Transportation Solart Holdings Pandora Papers offshore investments DOTr chief investments Tugade SALN Karol Ilagan PCIJ /entertainment/10/05/21/2-pinoy-movies-to-be-featured-in-busan-film-fest/business/10/05/21/half-of-filipino-workers-prefer-hybrid-work-setup-study/video/news/10/05/21/p50-milyong-barya-di-pa-rin-alam-kung-kanino/overseas/10/05/21/french-catholic-church-probe-finds-216000-sex-abuse-victims/sports/10/05/21/dondon-hontiveros-compares-politics-to-basketball