Duterte warns 'election saboteurs'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 05 2021 10:31 PM

 President Rodrigo Duterte explained why he's retiring from politics after he ends his term next year.

But before he leaves office, he offers his advice to voters and a warning to would-be election saboteurs. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 5, 2021
