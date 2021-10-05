Home  >  News

OCTA: Bagong COVID-19 cases posibleng bumaba sa 10,000 kada araw

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 05 2021 07:40 PM

Tuloy-tuloy ang mga pag-aaral tungkol sa mga bakuna kontra COVID-19 sa Pilipinas, lalo na ang mga puwedeng maiturok sa mga menor de edad. Ito'y sa gitna ng patuloy na pagbaba ng mga naitatalang kaso ng COVID-19. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Martes, 5 Oktubre 2021

