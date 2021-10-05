Home  >  News

27 barangay sa Capiz binaha dahil sa Bagyong Lannie

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 05 2021 09:23 AM | Updated as of Oct 05 2021 09:37 AM

MAYNILA—Binaha ang maraming lugar sa Capiz matapos ang walang tigil na ulan na dala ng Bagyong Lannie.

Ayon kay Jing Pelaez ng Capiz Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, mas dumami ang barangay at munisipyo na apektado sa pagbaha.

Mula sa PDRRMO Capiz Facebook Page
"Kung kahapon ay 13 pa lang po yung binabaha, ngayon ay 27 barangays na at saka 4 na municipalities ang affected," aniya sa panayam sa Teleradyo Martes.

Kabilang sa mga bayan na apektado ay ang Mambusao, Jamindan, Dumalag at Sigma.

Ani Pelaez, nasa 17 indibidwal o 7 pamilya ang inilikas sa bayan ng Mambusao dahil din sa pagbaha.

Isinailalim sa Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number 1 ang Capiz nitong Lunes.

Ayon sa PAGASA nitong Martes, makakaranas pa rin ng malakas na pag-ulan ang Western Visayas dahil sa epekto ng bagyo.

